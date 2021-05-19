After Salman Khan's Radhe, Antim And Maidaan To Get A Pay-Per-View Release?

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently released on the pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex, amid the pandemic. With many films waiting for theatrical release, filmmakers are now turning towards pay-per-view release option.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Radhe's success with the hybrid release (pay-per-view and DTH) has lead to a wave of cheers for investors. Reportedly, Zee's servers had also crashed as hordes of people logged in to view Radhe on day 1 of release, ultimately fetching 4.2 million views. The film also registered 9.9 million+ views over the 4-day weekend across all platforms, including DTH.

ALSO READ: Radhe: FIR Registered Against 3 After Pirated Version Of Salman Khan's Film Hits Social Media

Now, Zee Studios is reportedly planning similar releases for other films like action entertainer Antim and sports drama Maidaan. The report quoted a source as saying, "The industry has now realized that if a film stars a big name, then a simultaneous release in cinemas and on a platform like ZEEPlex can be an interesting proposition. Hence, Zee's top honchos wasted no time and have already approached around 4-5 highly awaited biggies. The makers are in talks with Zee and this shows how widely ZEEPlex has got acceptance."

The source has not confirmed which films would opt for a hybrid release. Speculations has led industry insiders to believe that makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 may consider the hybrid release as they have been stuck for over a year. The source added, "Antim: The Final Truth reportedly will take the hybrid release route. Meanwhile, Maidaan is a film of Zee Studios and it will be in contention. Apart from these, a couple of big-budgeted South films might also be interested."

ALSO READ: Antim: Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Shares An Unseen Picture Of The Superstar From The Sets

Notably, Anitm stars Salman Khan alongside Aayush Sharma, and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Meanwhile, Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is a period sports film based on a real-life tournament, directed by Amit Sharma.