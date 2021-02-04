After Takht's Delay Karan Johar To Direct Love Story Starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar recently revealed that his awaited directorial return with the Mughal period drama Takht will not be happening any time soon. While reports claimed the film has been shelved, the filmmaker told an entertainment portal that the project has only been delayed. Now, a new report has stated that in the meantime, Karan will be working on another project.

According to a report in Cinema Journal, KJo will now helm a love story starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The duo became one of the beloved on-screen couples after their performance in Gully Boy, and were set to be seen together in Takht but have now moved on to a different project.

Cinema Journal revealed that while the historical drama has been pushed indefinitely, Karan now wants to focus on his niche. While Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) failed to impress the audience, he is best known for romance dramas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and many more.

A source told the portal that Takht being a magnum opus was out of Karan's comfort zone but the next that he is directing is going to be closer to his niche. The film set to go on floors from May or June will be, "a love story weaved into a family drama". The source revealed that the production team is currently busy with casting for the untitled project.

"Makers are looking for actors from the regional cinema, to play Ranveer and Alia's on-screen parents. Since the parents' parts are crucial in the film, the director is keen to get actors who can do justice to the same," the source adds.

The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the untitled project but loyal fans have been waiting for KJo's directorial return for the longest time.

