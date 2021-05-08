After Twitter Suspension, FIR Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Allegedly Spreading 'Hate Propaganda'

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended after she shared posts about the West Bengal election and its aftermath. Now an FIR has been filed against the Bollywood actress for similar posts, allegedly spreading hate propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal.

According to reports, the complaint was been filed by activist Riju Dutta. Dutta in the FIR shared Kangana's post from Instagram alleging that the actress has maligned the image of West Bengals Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee and urged that police take the necessary action against Kangana.

The complaint read, "Ms. Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing URL: http://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the 'Story' section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal - Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal."

For the unversed, after Kanngana's Twitter account was suspended, she shared similar posts on Instagram. While reacting to the post-poll violence in Bengal, Kangana reportedly took a direct dig at the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee in her statements.

Notably, a Twitter spokesperson also opened up about Kangana's account suspension and said it was "constantly provoking anger and violence, which was diminishing the value of global public conversation on the platform."

This is not the first time an FIR has been filed against Kangana for her posts and statements on social media platforms. Earlier complaints were filed against her with Mumbai police for allegedly enticing hate against a community.

On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi which has been postponed due to the pandemic. She will also be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Kangana recently also signed an untitled project in which she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.