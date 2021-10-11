After Working In Telugu, Kannada And Hindi Film Industries, Rashmika Mandanna Wants To Do A Bengali Character
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 22:00 [IST]
National
crush
and
the
up
and
coming
Pan
Indian
star
Rashmika
Mandanna
expressed
her
desire
to
do
a
Bengali
Character
in
her
latest
social
media
update.
Sharing
a
fan
made
creative
on
her
Instagram
stories,
where
she
is
seen
decked
up
in
the
Bengali
attire,
Rashmika
wrote,
"Now
I
reaaalllyyy
want
to
do
a
Bengali
character..
❤️🥰
This
is
so
well
done..
😮
Thankieeeee
you
guys
🌸"
Rashmika
Mandanna
Opens
Up
On
Her
Role
In
Mission
Majnu;
'It's
A
Now
Or
Never
Kind
Of
Character'
Rashmika
won
millions
of
hearts
across
the
country
with
Telugu
and
Kannada
films
like
Sarrileru
Neekevaru,
Dear
Comrade
and
Geetha
Govindam.
She
is
now
all
set
to
foray
into
the
Hindi
film
industry
with
Mission
Majnu
and
Goodbye.
It
will
surely
be
a
treat
to
watch
her
donning
upon
a
Bengali
character
too.
Pushpa:
Rashmika
Mandanna’s
First
Look
Out,
The
Diva
Looks
Promising
As
Srivalli
With
a
Pan
India
fan
following
and
mass
appeal,
Rashmika
is
rightly
being
touted
as
the
"Next
Big
Thing
in
Bollywood".
Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 22:00 [IST]