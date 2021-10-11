    For Quick Alerts
      After Working In Telugu, Kannada And Hindi Film Industries, Rashmika Mandanna Wants To Do A Bengali Character

      National crush and the up and coming Pan Indian star Rashmika Mandanna expressed her desire to do a Bengali Character in her latest social media update.

      Sharing a fan made creative on her Instagram stories, where she is seen decked up in the Bengali attire, Rashmika wrote, "Now I reaaalllyyy want to do a Bengali character.. ❤️🥰

      This is so well done.. 😮 Thankieeeee you guys 🌸"

      Rashmika won millions of hearts across the country with Telugu and Kannada films like Sarrileru Neekevaru, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. She is now all set to foray into the Hindi film industry with Mission Majnu and Goodbye. It will surely be a treat to watch her donning upon a Bengali character too.

      With a Pan India fan following and mass appeal, Rashmika is rightly being touted as the "Next Big Thing in Bollywood".

      Read more about: rashmika mandanna
      Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 22:00 [IST]
