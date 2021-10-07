    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Wrapping Two Films Consecutively, Kiara Advani Dives Into A Marathon Schedules For Next Two Films

      By
      |

      Currently, one of the busiest and most bankable stars of Bollywood, Kiara Advani has almost half a dozen films in her kitty. Juggling multiple work commitments simultaneously, Kiara Advani is epitomizing dedication and perseverance with her jam-packed schedule. Having shot for three films (Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Shashank Khaitan's next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo) at a time right after the extensive and exhaustive promotions of Shershaah, Kiara continues to grind for her upcoming films with no break.

      Kiara-Advani

      Wrapping Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Shashank Khaitan's next earlier last month, Kiara Advani began the marathon schedule for Jug Jugg Jeeyo at the beginning of October which will go on till mid-November. Post the same, Kiara will instantly dive into her first pan-India film directed by S Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

      Sidharth Malhotra On Doing Romantic Film With Kiara Advani; 'Everyday I Keep Getting Messages On Social Media'Sidharth Malhotra On Doing Romantic Film With Kiara Advani; 'Everyday I Keep Getting Messages On Social Media'

      Enjoying the humongous success of Shershaah, Kiara has cemented her position amongst the top-most actresses in the business with worldwide popularity. From winning the Smita Patil Global Memorial Award to bagging a spot in most-in demand actors across the globe, along with entering the Fab Four League of top Indian actresses, Kiara Advani is achieving feats one after the another.

      Kiara-Post

      Kiara Advani On Sidharth Malhotra Inaugurating Himalayan Film Festival With Shershaah: My Heart Is In LadakhKiara Advani On Sidharth Malhotra Inaugurating Himalayan Film Festival With Shershaah: My Heart Is In Ladakh

      Promising a plethora of diverse and interesting performances in the coming future, Kiara Advani has got the audience excited to witness unfold the various facets of her versatility.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 7, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X