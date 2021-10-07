After Wrapping Two Films Consecutively, Kiara Advani Dives Into A Marathon Schedules For Next Two Films

Currently, one of the busiest and most bankable stars of Bollywood, Kiara Advani has almost half a dozen films in her kitty. Juggling multiple work commitments simultaneously, Kiara Advani is epitomizing dedication and perseverance with her jam-packed schedule. Having shot for three films (Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Shashank Khaitan's next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo) at a time right after the extensive and exhaustive promotions of Shershaah, Kiara continues to grind for her upcoming films with no break.

Wrapping Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Shashank Khaitan's next earlier last month, Kiara Advani began the marathon schedule for Jug Jugg Jeeyo at the beginning of October which will go on till mid-November. Post the same, Kiara will instantly dive into her first pan-India film directed by S Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

Enjoying the humongous success of Shershaah, Kiara has cemented her position amongst the top-most actresses in the business with worldwide popularity. From winning the Smita Patil Global Memorial Award to bagging a spot in most-in demand actors across the globe, along with entering the Fab Four League of top Indian actresses, Kiara Advani is achieving feats one after the another.

Promising a plethora of diverse and interesting performances in the coming future, Kiara Advani has got the audience excited to witness unfold the various facets of her versatility.