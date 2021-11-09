Ahan Shetty Is Nation's New Heartthrob; All Eyes On Him Post Tadap Trailer

Even before the release of his debut film Tadap, Ahan Shetty has been creating waves in Bollywood and is being considered as one of the most sought after and promising Gen-X actors. The humongous response to the trailer of Tadap is a testament to Ahan's popularity among the audience, especially the female populace eagerly awaiting to see the star shining bright on the Bollywood horizon.

It's not just his influential surname, but his sheer dedication, focus and perseverance that has got Ahan all the attention, love and support that he truly deserves. Even though he comes across as a guy-next-door in his debut film, his character has developed a huge connect with the audience who couldn't stop raving about his raw and intense look, arresting screen presence and brilliant performance.

Tadap Song Tumse Bhi Zyada: Arijit Singh's Voice Breathes Life Into Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Love Story

Ever since the trailer of Tadap has been launched, the audience, critics and industry stalwarts (across different language industries) including the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Lal among many others couldn't stop praising the raw and intense Ahan and mentioning positive things about the handsome hunk.

Not just Bollywood, but Ahan has girls swooning over his bearded look, intense eyes and tall demeanour in the trailer. The graph of Ahan's fan following has gone up to 3 times on social media and an approximate of 60 to 70 % of the new followers are female fans who have gone crazy for him after witnessing him in the impressive trailer.

Tadap Actor Ahan Shetty's Photos Which Will Leave You Drooling Over Him

No wonder, the comments section of the trailer had the girls saying, "This is some serious acting from Ahan🔥", "Ahaan shetty looks so promising✨😍", "Ahaan already nailed it 🌺", "Ahan Shetty looks promising!", "OMG! Ahan looks so hot, can't wait for the film to release" and much more.

Fox Star Studios presents Tadap, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, 'Tadap' is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.