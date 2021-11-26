Ahan Shetty Reveals He Was Scared To Shoot Intimate Scenes For Tadap; 'In My Head, I Was Like 'Oh My God''

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria's Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the debutant opened up on shooting intimate sequences for this film.

Ahad admitted that he was initially scared when it comes to know about these scenes as he wondered with whom he was going to perform them with since the makers were yet to zero in the leading lady.

The newbie told Zoom digital, "I was definitely scared. When I did hear the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like 'Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with?' But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Milan Luthria: Ahan Is Very Disciplined And Sensitive, He Will Go A Long Way In Bollywood

He went up to say that he took all the kissing scenes with Tara like any other laughing or crying scene.

Ahan Shetty Reveals His Family's Reaction To Tadap; 'I Am Really Proud That I Could Make Them Feel That Way'

"I take all those kissing scenes, I take it as any other laughing scene or crying scene. You have to switch off from that. That is very important for an actor to get into the character but be able to get out of the character. You don't want to hold onto that character, that's what I feel. Other people don't agree with that but that's how I feel," Ahan told the news portal.

Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2021.