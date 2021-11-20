Ahan Shetty Reveals How He Bagged His Debut Film Tadap

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Milan Luthria's upcoming action thriller Tadap which is a remake of the Telugu flick RX 100. The film stars Tara Sutaria as his love interest. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Ahan opened up on how he bagged his debut movie.

The debutant told Mid-day, "I had uploaded a few dance and action videos on Instagram. Sajid sir [Nadiadwala, producer] saw them and reached out to one of my dad's friends. He, in turn, called my dad to say that Sajid sir wants to meet me. When I met him, he wanted to know if I could act. I sent him a few clips that had me performing scenes, which he liked. That [led to my] signing the contract."

While Ahan admitted that being a star kid has its advantages, he also added, "Being Suniel Shetty's son does put you [on the map]. But I feel I got this film because I worked hard and proved myself to Sajid sir. After the film releases, I will understand if I deserve to be here."

The newbie said that he is thrilled to be a part of a tragic love story and revealed that the 2012 film The Vow is one of his favourite movies. Ahan added, "The Vow [2012] is one of my favourite movies. This is the type of film I want to do. There isn't a sense of fear because I like to take on challenges. This film was difficult because given the two different personalities my character has, it was almost like playing a double role."

The star kid further admitted that he always wanted to see himself on the big screen and added, "I am an introvert, so acting helped me bring out my emotions through different [roles]. Athiya [sister] had gone to the New York Film Academy. [When I was considering going there], she said it was pointless as the things they teach there are different from what we do [in India]. So, I focused on martial arts and weapon training, working on my physique and Hindi [diction]."

Helmed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is slated to release on December 3, 2021.