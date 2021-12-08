Ahan Shetty's Ladylove Tania Shroff Shares A Heartfelt Post For Him, Says 'You Have Exceeded All Expectations'

Ahan Shetty is reeling with the success of his debut Bollywood movie Tadap. While his performance has been received well by fans and the industry fraternity members, his girlfriend Tania Shroff also took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post for him. Tania also shared some BTS pictures from the sets of Tadap.

Talking about the pictures, Tania Shroff can be seen nestled in her beau Ahan Shetty's lap in some of the pictures. They can also be seen posing together amidst the picturesque locales of Mussorie wherein the movie has been shot. Tania also shared a glimpse of one of the shots involving Ahan's character Ishaana from the movie. She also can be seen overlooking one of the scenes involving Tara Sutaria and Kumud Mishra from the movie. In one of the pictures of the post, Ahan can be seen holding the clapboard of the movie.

Tania Shroff captioned it with a heartwarming message for Ahan Shetty. She wrote, "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I've been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what's more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change." Take a look at the post.

Ahan Shetty was quick to react with an "I love you" reply on his ladylove's post. His father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty also replied with heart emojis. Athiya's boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul also reacted with several red heart emojis on Tania Shroff's post.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been dating for nearly a decade now. Tania is reportedly a fashion designer and a model by profession. The two shell out major couple goals with their pictures with each other on their social media handle.

Talking about Tadap, the movie has been helmed by Milan Luthria and also stars Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie RX100. It is based on the real-life experiences of a late Andhra Pradesh man named Siva.