The poster shows Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh, a revolutionary who showed unmatched bravery to avenge the Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared "With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin"

Stay tuned for the trailer launching tomorrow.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on 16th October 2021