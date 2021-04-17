Ailing Vineet Kumar Singh Thanks Pankaj Tripathi; Says 'He Shot Me In Wasseypur, Sent Medicines In Real Life'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh recently took to social media to thank his Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Pankaj Tripathi for coming to his rescue when he was struggling to arrange for medicines for himself and his family members in Varanasi. At the same time, the Mukkabaaz actor also lashed out at the government for their apathy.

Vineet tweeted, "Banaras me hoon, bazaar me Fabiflu dawa nahi mil rahi hai. Niji lab covid test karne ko paanch din se asmarth hain. Beemar ko kya doon? Aapke vaade ya aapke apaar bheed wali rally ki videos? Jo aap log lagataar post kar rahe hain? Dhikkar hai! Swaarth andha bana deta hai. Jaagein, aam aadmi dum tod raha hai." (I am in Banaras, the medicine Fabiflu is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to conduct COVID-19 test for past five days. What should I give to the sick? Your promises or the videos of the huge crowd at your rallies that you regularly share? Damn you! Selfishness makes you blind. Wake up, the common man is dying)."

मैं बनारस में हूँ

बाज़ार में दवा( FabiFlu)नहीं मिल रही है।

निजी लैब कोविड टेस्ट करने को पाँच दिन से असमर्थ हैं।

बीमार को क्या दूँ?आपके वादे या आपके अपार भीड़ वाली रैली की videos?जो आप लोग लगातार पोस्ट कर रहे हैं?

धिक्कार है।स्वार्थ अंधा बना देता है।

जागें,आम आदमी दम तोड़ रहा है🙏 — Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) April 16, 2021

In his next tweet, the actor expressed his gratitude towards Pankaj Tripathi for providing him with medical help. Vineet wrote that while Pankaj's character Sultan shot his character Danish in Gangs Of Wasseypur, he sent him medicines in real life.

His tweet read, "Jinhein sandeh hai, unhein batana chahta hoon ki mere parivar ke sadasya beemar hain, kuch mitra beemar hain aur mai khud bhi beemar hoon. Dawa mil gai. Madad karne ke liye dhanyawad Pankaj Tripathi. Mere kirdar ko Sultan ne Wasseypur me goli mari thi lekin asal jeevan mein goli (dawa) bhijwai hai. (I want to inform those who are confused, my family members, a few friends are unwell and even I am unwell. Got the medicine. Thanks to Pankaj Tripathi for his help. Sultan had shot my character in Wasseypur, but he sent medicine in real life).

With respect to work, Vineet Kumar Singh was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which he essayed the role of fight commander officer Dileep Singh. The film had premiered on Netflix last year.

