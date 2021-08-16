Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan's Unseen Photos From Shloka Shetty's Wedding Go Viral!
Earlier this year in February, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had taken a short break from her work commitments to attend the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty in Bengaluru along with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, the mother-daughter duo occupied the top spot on the list of trends when a few of their unseen photos from Shloka's wedding surfaced on social media.
Netizens Find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's New Lookalike!
Recently, Monks In Happiness, the event management company which covered Shloka's wedding, shared a few glimpses from her wedding in which Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen sharing a few candid moments with her. Have a look.
This Unseen Picture Of Aaradhya And Shloka Will Melt Your Hearts
In this picture, Aaradhya's aunt and bride Shloka Shetty is seen giving her a peck on one of her cheeks while Aishwarya looks on.
Like Mother Like Daughter
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ravishing in a red ethnic lehenga. She complimented her look with red lips, maang tikka and red chooda. On the other hand, Aaradhya dazzled in a white traditional attire. The mother-daughter duo are seen posing next to Aishwarya's late father's photo.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Her Happy Best
The Taal actress takes part in one of the rituals at the wedding.
Aishwarya's Emotional Moment With Cousin Shloka
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen hugging the bride and it's such a heartwarming moment!
When Aaradhya Comforted Her Aunt's Mom During Shloka's Bidaai
A part of the caption for these bunch of pictures featuring Aaradhya and Aishwarya read, "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty 's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, "Don't cry, I'm there na!" Truly daughters are a blessing."
REVEALED: Details About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Role In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan
Workwise, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The upcoming Tamil period drama is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular Tamil historical novel of the same name.