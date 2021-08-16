Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan's Unseen Photos From Shloka Shetty's Wedding Go Viral!

This Unseen Picture Of Aaradhya And Shloka Will Melt Your Hearts

In this picture, Aaradhya's aunt and bride Shloka Shetty is seen giving her a peck on one of her cheeks while Aishwarya looks on.

Like Mother Like Daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ravishing in a red ethnic lehenga. She complimented her look with red lips, maang tikka and red chooda. On the other hand, Aaradhya dazzled in a white traditional attire. The mother-daughter duo are seen posing next to Aishwarya's late father's photo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Her Happy Best

The Taal actress takes part in one of the rituals at the wedding.

Aishwarya's Emotional Moment With Cousin Shloka

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen hugging the bride and it's such a heartwarming moment!

When Aaradhya Comforted Her Aunt's Mom During Shloka's Bidaai

A part of the caption for these bunch of pictures featuring Aaradhya and Aishwarya read, "Ever since the thought of their daughter's wedding comes in their mind, parents know consciously or subconsciously, that one day she will go to another family to create a new world. But it must be during the vidai that this truth dawns in entirety. At that moment, in @shlokasshetty 's vidai, comfort for @sulatha.shetty Aunty came in Aaradhya's sweet voice, "Don't cry, I'm there na!" Truly daughters are a blessing."