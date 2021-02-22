Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attends Cousin's Wedding Along With Aaradhya & Abhishek Bachchan [Inside Pictures]

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is quite busy with the shooting of her next mega project Ponniyin Selvan, took a break from her busy work schedule to attend the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty in Bengaluru. For the unversed, Shloka is Aishwarya's mom Vrinda Rai's sister's daughter. Aishwarya, who never passes up on family events, was spotted at the wedding along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Interestingly, some inside pictures from the wedding are going viral on the internet, and fans are quite delighted to see the Bachchan trio together, all dolled up in their traditional best.

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen sporting pastel colour outfits, while Aaradhya is seen donning a bright pink lehenga. The trio made sure to keep their masks on and set the right example among the guests present at the wedding.

In another picture, Aishwarya can be seen posing for a selfie while donning a red embellished outfit.

On a related note, while speaking to a leading daily, a guest from the same wedding ceremony revealed, "Nobody hounded them (Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya) for selfies as it was a family event, but a few kids did get selfies clicked. They left quietly after some time."

With respect to work, Aishwarya's Ponniyin Selvan is often in the headlines. According to the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the dual characters in the film i.e., Mandakini Devi and Nandhini. While one will be a positive, the other one is said to be a negative character. The film is bankrolled by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions.

