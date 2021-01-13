Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates 14 Years Of Guru; Shares Lovely Pictures From The Film's New York Premiere

Yesterday (January 12, 2021), Mani Ratnam's classic Guru turned fourteen. Many netizens, who are avid fans of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared their favourite clips from the film on Twitter and celebrated its glorious fourteen years. Aishwarya, who's occasionally active on social media, also shared some pictures from Guru's New York screening on Instagram and captioned the post as, "On this day..14 years...GURU FOREVER.."

In the picture, Aishwarya is looking drop dead gorgeous in an aqua blue sari, wherein Abhishek looks dapper in a black suit. The collage which Aishwarya shared on her Instagram page, also has a picture of director Mani Ratnam beaming with happiness.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in many films, but Guru will always be the most special film for them. Earlier, Abhishek had mentioned in an interview that he fell in love with Aishwarya while shooting for Umrao Jaan, but the duo came closer while shooting for Guru.

It is also believed that the Dhoom actor proposed marriage to Aishwarya in Toronto after the premiere of Guru there. It was an instant yes from Aishwarya, and then in 2007, she and Abhishek got married in the presence of family members and close friends.

Cut to present, they have a lovely daughter and the duo is pretty good at balancing their personal and professional lives.

With respect to work, Aishwarya is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Mani Ratnam's upcoming project Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek, on the other hand, will next be seen in Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

