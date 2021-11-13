Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Does Not Want Parenting Tips From Trolls, But She Always Ends Up Receiving Them!

Whenever actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is spotted at the airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, she is often subjected to unnecessary trolling over her parenting skills. Even though she has made it very clear in several interviews that being a mother, she is quite protective about Aaradhya and does not want her daughter to be hurt, trolls keep questioning her about why she is so over-protective about her daughter.

Something similar happened today as well, when Aishwarya was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan and trolls have the same question to ask- Why is she too protective towards her daughter?

A netizen wrote, "Why she holding her like this is she going to run away?"

Another netizen wrote, "Why She behave like this ... according me over protecting nature is not good ... her daughter is a grown up gal now ...and no one is going to attack her child."

"I guess Ash should have not exposed her daughter as a baby to the media. Now she is afraid and hold on to her like she holds her handbag," wrote another netizen while reacting to Aishwarya's latest airport pictures.

One more Instagram user wrote, "Why her parents are so over protecting about her.. She is not a baby anymore.. Let her grow and be confident.. let her walk by herself.. anyways sick of seeing this mama baby duo 🤮 hope this girl can walk by herself one day."

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, Aishwarya had said, "Aaradhya has seen it (the limelight) since birth and I would like to think she is used to it. At one point when we were walking, she was in a great mood, even as people clicked pictures. She was laughing and saying something funny. But when Aaradhya saw these people (photographers) coming, she just wanted to stop in her tracks and squatted on the floor. I knew it was time for me to pick her up. I just wanted everyone to be safe, including my child. It is just a protective instinct, I keep her close."

What's your take on Aishwarya's airport pics? Do you feel that Aishwarya is paying the price of being a celebrity mom? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)