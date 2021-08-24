Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look From Ponniyin Selvan Gets Leaked

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan is in tremendous buzz owing to its ensemble cast. While Aishwarya's last release Fanney Khan was a flop at the box office, fans are hoping that Ponniyin Selvan will be a blockbuster, as it is being helmed by none other than filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Aishwarya's first picture from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan is going viral on social media. In the picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a red silk saree and golden jewelleries. While the picture is not very clear, her look has surely piqued our excitement.

Omg..!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on the sets of #PonniyinSelvan Really very excited to watch this movie😍 pic.twitter.com/kmMN5iv28A — Goki (@Gokila81197469) August 24, 2021

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Apart from Aishwarya, the star-studded magnum opus also features actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The film chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.