Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Receives Flak For Holding Aaradhya's Hand; Netizens Call Her An 'Over Protective' Mom

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received backlash on social media owing to her latest pictures, wherein she was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan. In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen holding Aaradhya's hand while looking at the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. The pictures did not go down well with the netizens, and they were quick to criticise the Taal actress for being over protective about her daughter, who is 9-year-old.

A netizen wrote, "Gosh leave her hands for once. Let her walk on her own. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

"Overprotective mother let her father hold her hand too he will not let go her," another netizen wrote.

Taking a nasty jibe at Aishwarya, a netizen wrote, "Can't she walk by herself?"

While some criticised Aishwarya for being extremely protective about her daughter, others defended the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and blamed the paparazzi for Aishwarya's protectiveness towards her daughter.

A netizen wrote, "She knows how evil are photographers after seeing the scene of camera brutality on face of #rheachakraborty that day so guess she is always holding her daughter's hand looking at paparazzi."

"Achha hein na khud apni beti ko time de rahi he..kisi nany ke hawale nahi kar diya," commented another netizen.

Well, it's not the first time when Aishwarya has received flak because of holding Aaradhya's hand.

Earlier, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Aishwarya had spoken about holding Aaradhya's hand all the time, and had said that at times it becomes hectic to control the photographers. She had further asserted that she always have a constant thought in her sub conscious mind that Aaradhya might end up getting hurt and hence, she never leaves her hand.

