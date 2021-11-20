Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Dad On His Birth Anniversary With An Emotional Note

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media handle on Saturday (November 20) to pen an emotional note for her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. Sharing one of his rare pictures, she included "Love you eternally ajjaa" in her note.

In the picture shared by Aishwarya, her father is seen sporting an infectious smile for the camera. She captioned her picture as, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Darling Daddyyy- Ajjaaa. LOVE YOUUU ETERNALLY". Have a look at the post.

For those who ain't aware, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj passed away due to cancer on March 18, 2017. The actress shared a close bond with him and often takes to her Instagram to share some of her fond memories with him.

A few years back at a charity event, the actress had got all emotional while speaking about him and said, "Celebrating everything he has taught me, everything he has passed through me to Aaradhya, it had to be about bringing a smile to people's lives."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya had recently jetted off to Maldives for a short vacation. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek gave fans some glimpses of the picturesque island country through their posts on their respective social media handle. Later, Abhishek even shared a post with the staff of the resort where they stayed and wrote, "A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again."

With respect to work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is awaiting the release of Bob Biswas which is slated to release on Zee5.