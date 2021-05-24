Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rings In Mom's Birthday With Cakes & Flowers; Aaradhya & Abhishek Join In Celebration

It is rightly said that the love between a mother and a daughter is forever! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda Rai turned 70 on Sunday (May 23, 2021). The actress made sure that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn't dampen the birthday girl's spirit and hosted a low-key birthday celebration for her at home.

Keeping it strictly a family affair, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress made her mother feel special with cakes and flowers. Later, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her mommy dearest's birthday celebration.

Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and had a gala time with the family.

In the first picture, Aishwarya's mother Vrinda is seen striking a pose at a dining table, surrounded by three cakes and bouquets of lilies and roses. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are also a part of the picture. The former beauty queen captioned the picture as, "😍🥰❤️HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA ❤️💝WE LOVE YOUUU INFINITELY 💖💗💕YOU ARE OUR WORLD💐🌹GOD BLESS YOU OUR ANGEL😘🥰🤗❤️🎊🌈✨."

The second picture features Aaradhya giving her grandmother a hug and it's such a sweet moment. "✨🥰😍❤️💖HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND LOVE YOUUU MOMMYYY- DODDAAA 💗💝🤗😘🌈✨," read Aishwarya's caption for this click.

In the final picture, Abhishek Bachchan is seen joining the ladies for a perfect family picture. Afterall, birthdays are all about making sweet memories to cherish forever. Aishwarya captioned the click as, "✨🥰❤️HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA 💖😍💗LOVE YOUUU😘💝❤️💕🌹💐🎊🌸🌷🌈✨."

Meanwhile, netizens dropped in sweet birthday messages for Aishwarya's mother Vrinda on her post. Jackie Shroff wrote, "Happy Birthday." "Happy Birthday to your lovely Mum ❤️ lots of good wishes and love," read Tara Sharma Saluja's comment.

Earlier, in one of her interviews, Aishwarya had opened up about the influence of her mother on her life and said, "My mother Vrinda Rai, is the nucleus of my existence. She has greatly moulded me, shaped me, picked me up when I've been down, kept the faith in me and taught me to be the best version of myself that I can be." Aww, that's so sweet of her!

Workwise, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's historical drama film Ponniyin Selvan. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles.