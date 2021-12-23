Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Anniversary Post For Her Parents Is Filled With 'Unconditional Love & Blessings'

Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted on social media, the actress always makes it a point to wish her family members and near and dear ones on special occasions like birthdays, anniversary etc. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming note to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary.

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress posted a throwback picture of her mother Vrinda Rai and late father Krishnaraj Rai smiling for the camera and captioned it as, "Happy Anniversary dearest, darling Mommy Doddaaa-Daddy Ajjaaa 😍💝🎊🌈LOVE YOU❤️and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings... always❣️🙏💗💝💕💖✨."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Looks From Dhoom 2 Which Makes Us Go 'Crazy Kiya Re'

This was Aishwarya Rai's first social media post after her interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Panama Paper's leak case. The actress was grilled for nearly five hours in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

Rai had earlier submitted records on the foreign payments under investigation. The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Questioned For Five Hours By Enforcement Directorate Over Alleged Forex Violations

Hours after Aishwarya's appearance before the ED, the actress' mother-in-law and MP Jaya Bachchan had lost her cool in the Parliament.

With regards to films, the actress was last seen in Anil Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan which released in 2018. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum upus Ponniyin Selvan.