Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Party: Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Make Her Feel Special

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday bash was a fam-jam this year. The actress who turned 48 on Monday (November 1) celebrated her special day with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. She later took to her social media handle to share pictures from her birthday celebrations.

The former beauty queen posted a photo in which she is seen donning an off-shouldered printed dress while Aaradhya looks pretty in a red dress. The mother-daughter duo is seen wearing matching floral tiaras. Abhishek on the other hand, opted for a pink shirt with white and blue stripes. The trio are all smiles for the camera.

Aishwarya captioned this click as, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND," along with a bunch of emojis.

She also shared another picture, in which she was seen cuddling up with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya, who is seen sporting a pink rose in her hair. The Robot actress also dropped a loving message with it that read, "Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings."

Earlier on Saturday, Abhishek had wished Aishwarya with a captivating picture which was worth the wait. It featured the birthday girl chilling by the pool. One also got a glimpse of the words 'happy birthday' lit up behind her. The actor wished her with a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being you. You complete us. We love you."

Workwise, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan among others. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel by the same name. Last month, she had walked the runway at the Paris Fashion Week and was also a part of an event in Dubai.

Abhishek Bachchan on the other hand, has Dasvi, Bob Biswas and the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 remake in the pipeline. He also recently started shooting for the third season of Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe.