Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday: The Taal Actress Receives Beautiful Wishes From THESE Celebs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 48th birthday today (November 1) and on this occasion, fans have been showering the evergreen diva with lovely wishes. However, apart from that, celebs like Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma have also taken to their social media handle to wish the actress. Here is what the two shared for the Taal actress.

Talking about Madhuri Dixit, she took to her social media account to share a delightful birthday wish for her Devdas co-actress. Not only this but Madhuri's birthday wish was a sweet ode to Aishwarya Rai being a loving mother to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam actress shared an adorable picture of Aishwarya with her daughter. Madhuri captioned it stating, "Happy birthday to the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Wishing you a happy &, healthy life." Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories to share a birthday wish for her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-actress. Anushka shared a super stunning picture of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress from one of her public appearances. Aishwarya can be seen sporting a yellow gown along with a stylish hairdo. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress captioned the same stating, "Happy birthday Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be soon seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama is based on the book by the same name by the author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie will also be starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had shared on his blog how Abhishek Bachchan had surprised Aishwarya on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on October 24. He wrote, "The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breathe, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this. So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."