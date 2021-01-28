Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Poses For A Selfie With Arushima Varshney On Ponniyin Selvan Sets

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a shooting spree for the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. The fans of the actor are definitely in for good news as one of the pictures of Aishwarya from the sets of the film is going viral on social media. The picture has the Devdas actor posing for a selfie with model-actor Arushima Varshney.

Arushima took to her social media to share the pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The picture has Aishwarya sporting a radiant smile with a white dupatta wrapped over her head. Arushima also expressed her fan-girl moment during the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan in the caption of the post wherein she mentioned how she could not take her eyes off the Jodha Akbar actor on the sets of the movie. Take a look at the post.

Talking about the movie, Ponniyin Selvan, it will be based on the novel of the same name. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be essaying a dual role in the movie. The film will also star Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Karthi in pivotal roles.

