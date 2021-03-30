Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Holi Celebration: Aaradhya Is All Smiles As She Flaunts Her Coloured Hands

Holika Dahan At Bachchan Residence

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture of the traditional Holika Dahan ceremony in the lawn of her residence along with a Holi greeting for her fans that read, "‘✨💝HAPPINESS, PEACE, GOOD HEALTH AND LOTS OF LOVE ALWAYS 🥰💖HAPPY HOLI."

Aaradhya Bachchan Gives Us Colourful Vibes

The Taal actress also posted a picture of her doting daughter Aaradhya showing her coloured hands to the camera. Dressed in a blue frock and a flowery hairband, she is seen posing cutely next to the bonfire.

Rang De Gulabi

In another picture, Aaradhya, all coloured in pink, flaunts her coloured palm to the lens.

Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback To Carefree Times With His Girls On Holi

Earlier, Aaradhya's father and actor Abhishek Bachchan had wished fans with a sweet note on Holi. Sharing a throwback picture, the actor had written, "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined. Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family.

#MyGirls."