Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Valentine's Day Selfie With Daughter Aaradhya Will Melt Your Heart!

While many of our Bollywood celebrities rang in Valentine's day with their partners, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the day of love with her 'darling angel' Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress later took to her Instagram page to share a perfect Valentine's day selfie with Aaradhya.

In the picture, Aaradhya looks cute as a doll in a white dress and is seen holding a red heart decoration in her hand. Meanwhile, Aishwarya, dressed in a pink oufit, is all smiles for the camera. The Guru actress captioned her Instagram post as, "✨❤️🥰😍😘💕❤️💖🌟🦄🎊🌈✨ LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA 😍🥰😘🤗💝💕💖❤️🌈✨."

The mother-daughter duo also feasted on some delicious heart-shaped chocolate cake. Here's a glimpse of the desert.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing over Aishwarya-Aaradhya's love-soaked selfie. A netizen wrote, "She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her!" "THIS IS SO PRECIOUS," read a comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "love between mother and daughter is priceless."

Earlier in one of her interviews, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her. Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It's just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel."

Speaking about films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil period film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayram Ravi and Trisha in prominent roles. There's a strong buzz that the actress is also planning to make her digital debut.

