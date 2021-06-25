Ajay Devgn And Dil Raju Join Hands For The Hindi Remake Of Telugu Film Naandhi

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is all set to collaborate with acclaimed producer Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu hit Naandhi. The movie will be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, V. Venkata Ramanareddy (Dil Raju Productions), Kuldeep Rathore and Parag Desai (Mumbai Talkeez).

Ajay Devgn Celebrates 19 Years Of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Calls His Character 'Revolutionary'

Ajay took to his Twitter page to share this news and wrote, "Time to share an important story with all! @DilRajuProdctns and @ADFFilms are all set to produce the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Naandhi!"

See his tweet.

The producers are currently in the process of locking the director and the star cast.

For the unversed, Naandhi is a crime courtroom drama which revolves around an IT professional who is wrongly implicated in a high profile murder case and how he spends years enduring abuse and languishing in prison waiting for his trial. Soon, a junior lawyer named Aadhya enters his life as a ray of hope and the duo wage a legal battle to seek justice.

Ajay Devgn Asks Fans To Call Him Sudarshan, Sparks Rumours Of An Upcoming OTT Project

The 2021 film marked the directorial debut of Vijay Kanakamedala and starred Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Naandhi opened to highly positive reviews when it released and was a commercial success at the box office.

Speaking about Ajay Devgn, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline which includes Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Mayday, Chanakya, Thank God and the Hindi remake of Kaithi. He will also be seen in a cameo in Sooryavanshi, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.