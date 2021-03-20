Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Collaborate For A TV Commercial, Make Their First Major Appearance Together

Even though no Bollywood director could cast megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn together, the two recently sent their fans into a frenzy by starring together in an advertisement of a pan masala brand. While Ajay has been the face of the brand for quite some time now, SRK went on to make an appearance in the latest ad of the brand alongside Ajay. Needless to say, the two must have sent their fans into a frenzy with the same.

For the unversed, many filmmakers had earlier tried to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in a film. However, none of them could turn this wish into reality. There were also rumours of a rift between the two megastars which had started after the release of their films Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan respectively back in the year 2012. According to the speculations, Ajay was upset with Shah Rukh and the makers of the latter's film as they had blocked the majority of the screens before their film's release which had resulted in Ajay getting insufficient seats for his own film. However, their appearance now in the commercial not only proves that all is well between them but also their magnetic screen presence with each other may now make fans want the two to star in a big-budget film together very soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had been on a sabbatical from the big screen since his last film, Zero. The 2018 movie starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma alongside the actor. However, the actor's fans can rejoice now as he will soon be enticing them in the much-awaited movie, Pathan. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside the actor. Not only this, but Pathan will also mark a blockbuster cameo appearance by Salman Khan during a high octane climax sequence.

Also Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Said 'I Know People In The Industry Who Don't Like My Film For Personal Reasons'

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the actor will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Apart from that, he will be seen in movies like Maidaan, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday. The actor has also produced the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The trailer of the movie was revealed recently by the makers.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Asks 'Where Was I?' After Wife Gauri Shares A Cute Photo Of AbRam Wearing Boxing Gloves