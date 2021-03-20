Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Coming Together For Pan Masala Ad Gives Rise To A Hilarious Meme Fest

Even though no Bollywood director could cast megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn together, the two recently sent their fans into a frenzy by starring together in an advertisement of a pan masala brand. While Ajay has been the face of the brand for quite some time now, SRK went on to make an appearance in the latest ad of the brand alongside Ajay. Soon, needless to say, social media was flooded with varied reactions to the advertisements.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's pan masala advertisement started an epic meme fest amongst the netizens as soon as it was released. Some of the fans could not stop raving about the two superstars coming onscreen together in the ad. While some of the other fans also shared some hilarious meme describing Ajay's wife and actor Kajol's reaction to the ad. For the unversed, SRK and Kajol are also considered to be one of the most popular onscreen pairings of Bollywood. Take a look at some of the memes which started pouring in after Ajay and SRK's ad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had been on a sabbatical from the big screen since his last film, Zero. The 2018 movie starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma alongside the actor. However, the actor's fans can rejoice now as he will soon be enticing them in the much-awaited movie, Pathan. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside the actor. Not only this, but Pathan will also mark a blockbuster cameo appearance by Salman Khan during a high octane climax sequence.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, the actor will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Apart from that, he will be seen in movies like Maidaan, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mayday. The actor has also produced the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull. The trailer of the movie was revealed recently by the makers.

