Ajay Devgn Asks Fans To Call Him Sudarshan, Sparks Rumours Of An Upcoming OTT Project

Ajay Devgn's latest post on his social media handle might have led fans to wonder about his latest project. The cryptic video shared by the actor has him asking the fans to call him Sudarshan. This may hint towards the fact that the actor's character's name in his upcoming project might be Sudarshan.

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn shared a video wherein he can be seen sporting a yellow t-shirt and telling his fans that he has told everyone many times that his name is Sudarshan, not Ajay. He furthermore adds with a serious tone that his name is Sudarshan. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor also tagged the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar in his post thus sparking the rumours of his coming up with an OTT endeavour soon.

Ajay Devgn's caption read as, "Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan." This may result in his fans waiting with bated breath for his announcing his upcoming OTT project. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has produced the film The Big Bull which will soon see an OTT release. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and the trailer of the same was unveiled recently by the makers. The film is touted to be based loosely on controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life who was involved in financial scams between the year 1980 to 1990.

Apart from that Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie will also be starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. Ajay will reportedly essay the titular role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Ajay Devgn will also be starring in the lead role in the sports biographical drama titled Maidaan. The actor will be essaying the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the same. The movie has been helmed by Amit Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the much-awaited film, RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial movie will also star NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actor recently started shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film, Gangubai Kathiawadi which has Alia Bhatt in the titular role.