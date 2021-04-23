Ajay Devgn Backs Out Of YRF's Rs 180 Crore Superhero Flick Starring Ahaan Panday?

Ajay Devgn who is gearing up for several releases like Maidaan, Bhuj The Pride Of India, MayDay, Gangubai Kathiawadi and others, recently revealed he will be making his digital debut with Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Now, a new report has revealed that the actor has decided to opt-out of the big-budget YRF film.

Back in 2020, YRF was set to announce a slate of releases in the coming years but had to postpone the schedule due to the pandemic. One of the projects was set to be a superhero flick starring Ajay Devgn and Ahaan Panday. The film by Aditya Chopra was reportedly allotted a budget of Rs 90 crore for production only.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film's tentative budget for production and post-production expenses including the actor's fees was set to be Rs 180 crore. Ajay reportedly had verbally agreed to be a part of Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail's next superhero flick. However, he won't be joining the cast of the film anymore.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Is All Set To Make His Digital Debut With Crime Drama Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

The portal reported a source as saying, "Ajay had never signed on the dotted line. He had a powerful role, too. But now, it seems he doesn't have dates to allot to the project. Adi doesn't want to push the film any further since Ahaan also has been waiting for a few years now. They were still trying to chalk out a plan that could work out both for the superstar and the banner but at this point, it seems improbable."

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn To Produce A Satire Titled GOBAR; Actor Says 'The Film Will Compel People To Go To Theatres'

Notably, Ajay Devgn has been busy wrapping up his acting projects and his directorial debut. He will also be seen in two in-house projects as well as RRR, Thank God and another project with Neeraj Pandey. The source revealed that the actor's dates are booked, "till almost end of this year and it seems Ajay won't be able to accommodate the Shiv Rawail directorial anymore."