Ajay Devgn Celebrates 19 Years Of The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Calls His Character 'Revolutionary'

The 2002 biographical movie The Legend Of Bhagat Singh starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role and revolved around the life of the revolutionary leader and patriot Bhagat Singh. The movie is still touted to be one of the best performances of Devgn when it comes to his film career. The actor today celebrated 19 years of the movie by sharing a hard-hitting post.

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn shared his look as Bhagat Singh from the movie. He can be seen sporting a moustache and a hat along with his formal attire. Take a look at the post.

It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...

After all, these are those who wrote history with their 🩸#19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh#RajkumarSantoshi pic.twitter.com/xTr5iYF8ga — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2021

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor captioned the same stating that it is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime and career. He added that one needs to keep this character with themselves constantly. Ajay concluded the post by stating that after all, these are the people who wrote history with their blood.

After Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Purchases Bungalow Worth Rs 60 Crore; Here Are Inside Details

Talking about the film, it was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also starred Sushant Singh, Akhilendra Mishra and D Santosh in the lead roles. The movie also saw Amrita Rao, Farida Jalal and Raj Babbar in the supporting roles. It revolved around the life of the legendary freedom fighter, right from his birth to him witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to him being hanged to death. The movie had also earned Ajay Devgn a Filmfare Award for the Best Actor.

Ajay Devgn's Film Maidaan's Set Destroyed By Cyclone Tauktae, Boney Kapoor Says Thankfully No One Was Injured

The film was an astounding success and was highly acclaimed. The tracks from the movie like 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' and 'Rang De Basanti Chola' were well-received by the masses. Fans of the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor showered some love on the film as well as his impeccable portrayal as Bhagat Singh under the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the sports biographical drama titled Maidaan. The movie will be based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He will also be seen in the much-awaited movie RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Apart from that, the actor will be both directing and starring in Mayday. The movie will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh