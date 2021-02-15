'Ajay Devgn Deserves A National Award For Maidaan'; Director Amit Sharma Is All Praise For The Superstar

After helming Arjun Kapoor's Tevar and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, director Amit Sharma's next is a sports drama titled Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn as the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The actor started shooting for the final schedule of the film on February 14, 2021.

In an interaction with Spotboye, Amit Sharma opened up about wrapping up the final portions of his film and was all praise for his main lead.

Speaking about Maidaan's outdoor schedule, the filmmaker shared, "We go right up till the end of April with this schedule. We're shooting all the major football matches with real football players. We will take very short breaks in-between keeping in mind minor injuries that may happen during shooting."

The director opened up about shooting with real football players and said, "I had to look for football players who could act, and not actors who would pretend to play football. Not even actors who couple play reasonably well. It had to be really good footballers who could act. I think I've got what I wanted."

Further, Amit heaped praises on Ajay Devgn and was quoted as saying, "The level of dedication Ajay Sir has shown has to be seen to be believed. He has not only sharpened his skills as a footballer, he made sure he was all there for the project from the word go. Maidaan couldn't have been made without Ajay sir.I think he deserves another National award."

The superstar had previously bagged the National Award for Best Actor for Mukesh Bhatt's 1998 film Zakhm and Raj Kumar Santoshi's 2002 film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.

Maidaan stars south actress Priyamani as the female lead. Speaking about her role, Sharma said that she has enough space in the film and has done a wonderful job. Earlier, Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh was to play the part of Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife, and had even shot for the film for a day. However, the makers felt that she looked "too young" for the part. Eventually, Priyamani stepped into her shoes.

Maidaan is based on the golden years of Indian football. Produced by by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is slated to release on October 15, 2021.

