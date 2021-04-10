Ajay Devgn Halts Production For Final Schedule Of Mayday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The filming for Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday has been postponed due to the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. The actor turned director has been shooting for the film since December 2020 amid the pandemic with all safety precautions.

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh was set to begin shooting in Doha at the end of April. However, due to the growing number of Coronavirus cases among celebrities and in the country the makers have decided to halt the production while keeping the safety of his crew in mind.

Reportedly the makers have already completed shooting for the major portions of the film. The team was set to wrap up after a three day scheduled in Doha followed by a final schedule in Qatar. Devgn was set to fly to Qatar with a small crew and shoot in a bio-bubble, added the Bollywood Hungama report.

The film's leading stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, both had tested positive for COVID-19 back in 2020. While Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalised in July 2020 after testing positive for the virus, he had returned home after recovering fully. Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he has also taken his first COVID-19 dosage.

Meanwhile, Rakul who had tested positive in December 2020 amid MayDay shoot had home quarantined herself. A week later, she had tested negative for COVID-19 and revealed she was excited to begin filming again. She had written on Instagram, "I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love - can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let's be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions."

The Ajay Devgn directorial, Mayday reportedly based on a real-life incident that took place in 2015. The film will explore what happened when a Doha-Kochi flight had a close shave due to poor visibility and had to be diverted to another airport in south India.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Revisits Deewar Location To Shoot Ajay Devgn's Mayday

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Issues Statement; Calls Reports Of A Brawl Involving Him Outside A Delhi Pub 'Baseless'