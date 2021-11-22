Ajay Devgn: When Phool Aur Kaante Became The Craze It Did, I Was Catapulted To Stardom

Actor Ajay Devgn who made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante, completed thirty years in the film industry today (November 22, 2021). In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ajay Devgn was asked if he was confident to step inside the film industry, he revealed that it was his father's dream to launch him as an actor, and he was just required to focus on realising his dream.

Ajay further told Hindustan Times that whether he would be successful or not was a thought he didn't toy with at that stage. He just did what he was told to do, because he feels that no one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves.

"You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward. When Phool Aur Kaante became the craze it did, I was catapulted to stardom. Every daredevil youngster in the country wanted to make his way through life doing a split on two motorcycles! I was immature, young, unprepared for stardom. God, my parents' blessings and the blessings of the industry and fans gave me the adulation a star receives," added Devgn.

In the same interview, when the Singham actor was asked how he looks back at his journey of three decades in the industry, he said, "Sustaining oneself for 30 years in showbiz is herculean. That having been said, sustaining in any field for three decades needs constant evolving. It needs a certain level of maturity - not just in age, but also in your craft. It needs constant experimenting, countless hours of speaking to oneself more than to others. It needs learning closely from every colleague and filmmaker you work with. It's a never-ending learning process. If you pick up even one survival tip everyday from whoever it may be, you'll romp home successfully. And, by that I don't mean being No.1 or No.2, I mean you will have found purpose in your craft."