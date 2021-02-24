Ajay Devgn's Anniversary Post For Wife Kajol Is High On Love; See Picture

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, complete 22 years of marital bliss today (February 24, 2021). The duo first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995. However, cupid struck them soon, and the lovebirds got hitched on February 24, 1999.

On their 22nd wedding anniversary today, Ajay took to his Instagram page to pen a love-soaked wish for his wife Kajol. The Maidaan actor posted a photo of a champagne bottle, with a cartoonish portrait of the couple. The text on the bottle read, "Bottled in 1999. Only edition."

See his post.

Ajay had earlier opened up about his wedding in an interview and said, "We became friends, and then realised we are seeing each other. One day, we decided to get married. I didn't want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom."

Ajay and Kajol are different as chalk and cheese. She's an extrovert while he is not. But the duo have stuck together through several ups and downs, and made their marriage rock-solid. After five years of courtship and more than two decades of marital bliss, Ajay believes their relationship has seen a sea of changes.

"When you're in it, you never realise it. But looking back, our relationship has evolved into something beautiful. You reach an inexplicable comfort zone with each other. It's more effortless. We are comfortable with each other's silences. In a marriage or relationship, it is natural for the people concerned to take one another for granted, and there's always one person driving it and keeping it together. I've reached a point when, without even looking at her, I can sense that she's feeling low. Similarly, she knows in a second if something's wrong with me. Then we talk it out and comfort each other. That's how much our relationship has evolved," the actor had said in an interview with HT Brunch.

Well, we must say, these two never fail to shell out some major relationship goals.

Filmibeat wishes Ajay Devgn and Kajol a happy anniversary and many more to come!

ALSO READ: Kajol Pens A Love-Filled Birthday Wish For Her Mom-In-Law; 'Partner In Crime For The Last 22 Years'

ALSO READ: Kajol Doesn't Believe In Parenting Books; Says 'The Only Thing It Will Teach You Is How To Tie A Nappy'