Ajay Devgn's Film Maidaan Not Currently in Talks For Pay-Per-View Release, Producers Issue Statement

The makers of the Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama Maidaan have refuted the rumours of the film being released on an OTT platform through the pay per view model. The producers of the film, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta have released an official statement on Thursday denying any such possibility.

The statement read, “We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film 'Maidaan’. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of Protocols laid down by the Government. We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about Maidaan.”

For the unversed, a few media reports had suggested that after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai pay-per-view release, the makers of Maidaan along with a few other films were turning towards the pay-per-view release option.

Maidaan is a sports drama film that’s inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach who is considered as the architect of Indian football. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

In other related news, the shooting of the film has been currently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the sets of the film were damaged by the severe cyclone Tauktae that had hit the coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai this week. Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed the news and revealed that the set destroyed was a stadium built to film matches for the sports drama. He also shared that the sets will have to be rebuilt for the final schedule after the lockdown is lifted in Mumbai.