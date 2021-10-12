Ajay Devgn's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Actor Says Show Pushed Him Beyond His Comfort Zone

Ajay Devgn is the newest actor after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar to appear on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Ajay has become the third Indian actor to be part of the survival show. The makers recently released the trailer of the upcoming episode, in which the two can be seen facing challenges the Indian Ocean has to office.

The two will be experiencing an adventurous journey in the Indian Ocean, dominated by sharks and facing unfavourable weather conditions. The episode will also see them on one of the uninhabited islands around the Indian Ocean.

Ajay Devgn in a statement opened up on his shooting experience with Grylls and said, "A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course for keeping me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!"

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn Takes On The Ultimate Survival Challenge In The Latest Teaser

The Indian actor also compared the reality show to his career as an action hero and actor. He said the show put his knowledge to the test and pushed him beyond his comfort zone.

He said, "This is my first ever expedition 'into the wild' and I can tell you it wasn't child's play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone."

The episode will premiere on discovery+ India on October 22. Meanwhile, it will be broadcasted at 8 pm on October 25 on Discovery Channel.