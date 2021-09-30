Ajay Devgn's Maidaan To Release In Theatres Worldwide On June 3, 2022

The wait is finally over! The release date of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports drama Maidaan has finally been announced. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on June 3, 2022.

Ajay took to his Twitter to make this announcement. He tweeted, "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022."

The film helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, has Devgn essaying the role of late Syed Abdul Rahim who had coached and managed the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He was known as the architect of Indian football.

It is to be noted here that this Ajay Devgn-starrer had a tumultuous shooting schedule with several roadblocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a cyclone that ravaged Mumbai last year. Further, the film was also in the news for Boney Kapoor's tussle with SS Rajamouli over Maidaan-RRR clash at the box office. Both the films feature Ajay.

However making its way all through roadblocks, Maidaan is now finally ready to release in theatres on June 3, 2022.

Earlier in an interview with an entertainment portal, the film's director Amit Sharma had heaped praise on Ajay and said that the superstar deserves a National Award for this movie.

"The level of dedication Ajay Sir has shown has to be seen to be believed. He has not only sharpened his skills as a footballer, he made sure he was all there for the project from the word go. Maidaan couldn't have been made without Ajay Sir. I think he deserves another National Award," he was quoted as saying.

Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta.