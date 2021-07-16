Ajay Devgn's New Look With Salt & Pepper Beard Leaves Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Impressed

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently took the internet by storm with his new look. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram page to share a glimpse of Devgn's dapper look which is too hot to handle!

He shared photos of the Tanhaji actor after he gave him a new haircut and captioned them as "Deadly Devgn sports a Dapper look @ajaydevgn Did this new haircut & beard for our one & only @ajaydevgn @ajaydevgn @aalimhakim."

The actor is seen sporting a new haircut with a salt-and-pepper beard, and this intense look of Ajay received a thumbs up from his industry colleagues. While Abhishek Bachchan dropped a fire emoji on Aalim's post, Anil Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also commented with emoticons to praise Ajay's new avatar.

Last week, fans were in for a surprise when Ajay stepped out flaunting his grey locks. If reports are to be believed, the actor's salt-and-pepper look may be a part of his character prep for Indra Kumar's upcoming slice-of-life comedy Thank God which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Few reports even suggest that this might be his new look for his upcoming web-series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 11, 2021.