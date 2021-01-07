Ajay Devgn's Singham 3: Jackie Shroff To Play The Main Villain; Film To Have A 'Sooryavanshi' Connection?

The Climax Of Sooryavanshi Will Have A 'Surprise'

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "The climax of Sooryavanshi will lead to Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn taking over the charge from Veer Sooryavanshi."

Jackie Shroff To Play The Negative Lead In Singham 3?

The source further added, "The entire film is about Akshay's character racing against time to stop terror attacks in Mumbai, and they successfully stop the same in the climax of the film by capturing the negative leads, only to discover that it's not game over yet and the actual mastermind of the attack is still hiding safely at his whereabouts. And the actual master mind is none other than Jackie Shroff, who will continue to be a part of the universe as the negative lead of Singham 3."

Rohit Shetty Is Ready With The Basic Draft Of Singham 3

The report further stated that Rohit is ready with the basic draft of Singham 3, but he is unsure about his way forward. The filmmaker has plans to start shooting for Golmaal 4 towards the end of 2021. However, he doesn't want to keep much gap between Sooryavanshi and Singham 3 for continuity purpose.