Ajay Devgn's Sweet Birthday Post For Son Yug; 'Happy Times Mean Just Being Around You'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug turns a year older today (September 13, 2021). To wish him, his doting dad pulled out an unseen picture of the birthday boy from his photo archives and shared it on his social media handle along with a beautiful note.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out."

Have a look at his post.

In the picture, Yug dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, is seen lounging on a suspended net above the water. Isn't it such a cute frame?

Ajay Devgn Opens Up On Web Debut With Rudra, Says It's One Of The Darkest Characters In His Career

Besides Ajay, Yug's aunt and actress Tanishaa Mukerji also wished him with an adorable birthday post. Sharing a bunch of pictures of Yug with her, she wrote, "Happy birthday my yugga! My scrumptious yumtious squiggly wiggly wise and loving boy! I love u with all my silly mad heart! @kajol can't believe he is 11 @ajaydevgn."

Yug turned 11 today. Earlier in an interview with HT Brunch magazine, Ajay had revealed that while he is as protective of his kids as Kajol is, he is also the most lenient one out of the two parents. He was quoted as saying, "I give in too quickly. It's not because I love them too much or more.... I'm just built that way. I try not to spoil them, but I give them what they want."

Ajay Devgn To Shoot For Last Schedule Of Maidaan? Makers To Re-Construct The Sets

In the same interview, he had also opened up on Yug's future and said, "All I want to do right now is to focus on Yug's upbringing, his studies, ensure he stays physically fit, eats right and behaves well and respectfully. I don't expect anything more."

Ajay Devgn is currently in Maldives to shoot for the upcoming episode of the survival skills reality show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.