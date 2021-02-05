Ajay Devgn Says Actors Are Lying When They Say Box Office Numbers Don't Matter; 'OTT Doesn't Give Us That Joy'

Ajay Devgn has seen several ups and downs in his career spanning three decades. But, the superstar has always been one of the frontrunners when it comes to minting big numbers at the box office. From his debut film Phool Woh Kaante (1991) to his last release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), the actor has sustained his place in the Hindi film industry with his numerous hit films.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ajay shared his opinion on the box office game and donning the director's hat for his upcoming film Mayday.

On being asked how important box office numbers are to him, the actor told the tabloid, "Why me? If any actor/filmmaker anywhere in the Universe tells you that box office doesn't matter, he/she is lying. All of us want/wish/pray for our collections to go through the roof. OTT doesn't give us that joy but the good thing is it takes our films to a worldwide audience. In situations like a Pandemic, it is Godsent."

The Bollywood star also opened up about competition with his contemporaries. Ajay said that initially, the comparisons matter. But later, after doing 100 films, they only help in making an actor better.

"If you are a commodity, you will always be compared. Initially comparisons matter. They even make you bitter. But after 100 films comparisons only help in making you better. You recognize your USP and then you work at enhancing it. If you bring something unique to the table, you will (with the grace of God) always find takers. Indian cinema had No.1 stars in the days of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. They ruled for decades. After that every Friday brought a new superstar," the actor told the leading daily.

After Shivaay (2016), Ajay Devgn is all set to take over the directorial reins of his upcoming Mayday which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Talking about this much-anticipated film, the actor told Hindustan Times that directing a legend like Amitabh Bachchan was on his wishlist. "I'm born to films and I love films. Even when I'm idle, I only thinking of films. My mind is constantly ticking and I can tell you the only time I feel an adrenaline rush (other than in the gym) is when I'm thinking about cinema. Mayday is a script that excites me. I want to tell a story that has heart and thrills. I'm also fortunate to have Amitabh Bachchan in it. Directing a legend like him was on my bucket list," the tabloid quoted Ajay as saying.

Apart from Mayday, Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan, Thank God and Chanakya. He will also be seen in a cameo role in RRR and Sooryavanshi. As a producer, the actor is bankrolling Mayday and Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

