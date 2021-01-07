Thank God: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Team Up For Indra Kumar's Next Film

Make way for an interesting casting coup! Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are all set to team up for Indra Kumar's next film. The film titled Thank God, is a slice of life comedy with a great message.

While Rakul Preet Singh had earlier worked together with both Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in De De Pyaar De and Aiyaary respectively, Thank God will mark the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set to go on floors on 21st January 2021.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to announce his new film and wrote, "Happy to announce my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @SidMalhotra, @Rakulpreet & me. Directed by

@Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!"

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Stoked to announce my next film, for the first time ever with @ajaydevgn & @Indra_kumar_9, also starring @rakulpreet #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy, starts shooting this month. Stay tuned!"

Speaking about Thank God, director Indra Kumar said in an official statement, "We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on 21st of January, 'Thank God!' (laughs). It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and i am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. Im also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021.".

Bhushan Kumar, who will be backing this exciting collaboration, shared, "Thank God is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji on this one. I have worked with Ajay Sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with Thank God.".

Talking about the film, producer Ashok Thakeria shares, "Thank God is all about Thanking God ! We are excited to work again with Ajay and associate with Bhushan Kumar. I am also looking forward to our first film with Siddharth and Rakul and begin 2021 with this film!!".

Well, we just can't wait to watch what the trio- Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have in store for us on screen!

