Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday With A Sweet Note Amid Stressful Times

Ajay Devgn is a doting father to his kids, son Yug and daughter Nysa. The superstar always expresses his love for them through his social media posts. On Nysa's 18th birthday today (April 20, 2021), Ajay penned an endearing post for his 'princess.'

The Shivaay actor shared a love-soaked father-daughter moment on his Instagram handle with a sweet note that read, "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing."

In the picture, one can see Ajay leaning on his daughter Nysa and flaunting a smile while posing for a picture with her.

Last year on Daughter's Day, the superstar had penned an adorable post for Nysa. He had written, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She's a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl 🤗."

Speaking about his bond with Nysa, Ajay had earlier mentioned in one of his past interviews, "There are times when Nysa behaves like my mother and tells me how and what are the wrong things I do. She corrects me. Our generation has to learn from younger generation. When I have to learn about technology, I go to her."

Nysa is currently in Singapore for her studies. On the other hand, Ajay is busy with his work commitments. With respect to films, the superstar has some exciting projects in his kitty which includes Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Chanakya. The actor will also be seen in a cameo in Sooryavanshi, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn To Produce A Satire Titled GOBAR; Actor Says 'The Film Will Compel People To Go To Theatres'

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Asks Fans To Call Him Sudarshan, Sparks Rumours Of An Upcoming OTT Project