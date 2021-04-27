    For Quick Alerts
      Ajeeb Daastaans: Shefali Shah Gives Words To Natasha's Side Of Story On Fans Demand, Pens An 'Ankhahi' Poem

      Shefali Shah's phenomenal performance in the recently released Ajeeb Daastaans is being widely appreciated. She shared screen space with Manav Kaul and their story has been liked by majority of the audiences as the best out of all four.

      Fans of the actress reached out to her asking why her character behaved like that, so the actress penned beautiful lines for Natasha (her character). Giving voice and words, she wrote,"Kaise samjhau tumhe, jhoot nahi bola tha maine

      Par sach kehne der kardi

      Ungliyon ne toh sab kuch keh hi diya tha

      Bas tumhare haathon ki lakeeron ko, maine thamne me der kar di

      Jo mehsoos tumne kiya tha, wahi me bhi mehsoos kar rahi hoon

      Par us ehsaas ko mukammal karne me der kar di

      Aankhon se izhaar toh kar hi diya tha na maine

      Par haan, iqraar karne me der kar di

      Maafi bhi nahi maang sakti tumse

      Par is baar to guzarish karne me bhi der kar di

      #Ankhahi #AjeebDaastaans @manavkaul." Check out the post below:

      It's just beautiful and surreal how Shefali Shah has perfectly emoted this piece with her own voice and stills from the show. A beautiful story and by far the most loved by the audiences, they've lived a little more for her character and that speaks volumes about her performance.

      The multi-faceted actress will next be seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, Human, Delhi Crime 2 and Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 16:50 [IST]
      X