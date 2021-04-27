Ajeeb Daastaans: Shefali Shah Gives Words To Natasha's Side Of Story On Fans Demand, Pens An 'Ankhahi' Poem

Shefali Shah's phenomenal performance in the recently released Ajeeb Daastaans is being widely appreciated. She shared screen space with Manav Kaul and their story has been liked by majority of the audiences as the best out of all four.

Fans of the actress reached out to her asking why her character behaved like that, so the actress penned beautiful lines for Natasha (her character). Giving voice and words, she wrote,"Kaise samjhau tumhe, jhoot nahi bola tha maine

Par sach kehne der kardi

Ungliyon ne toh sab kuch keh hi diya tha

Bas tumhare haathon ki lakeeron ko, maine thamne me der kar di

Jo mehsoos tumne kiya tha, wahi me bhi mehsoos kar rahi hoon

Par us ehsaas ko mukammal karne me der kar di

Aankhon se izhaar toh kar hi diya tha na maine

Par haan, iqraar karne me der kar di

Maafi bhi nahi maang sakti tumse

Par is baar to guzarish karne me bhi der kar di

It's just beautiful and surreal how Shefali Shah has perfectly emoted this piece with her own voice and stills from the show. A beautiful story and by far the most loved by the audiences, they've lived a little more for her character and that speaks volumes about her performance.

The multi-faceted actress will next be seen in Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, Human, Delhi Crime 2 and Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.