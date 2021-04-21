Akkineni Nagarjuna Was Never Interested In Making Comeback In Bollywood; Says He Didn't Crave For Acceptance

With Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be making a comeback in Bollywood after good seventeen years. He was last seen in LOC Kargil in 2003. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, when the south superstar was asked why he didn't return to Bollywood after the release of LOC Kargil, he said that he never craved for acceptance in the Hindi Film Industry.

When asked if Bollywood played any role in shaping up his film career, he said, "Well, I don't know what role Bollywood played in my career. I've never looked at it that way. I've have never looked at it as a career in Bollywood."

The 61-year-old further added, "Now, people like me in Bollywood, and anywhere, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or Mumbai. My films are watched, and that means my producer gets a little more money to play with while making a film. So, it helps an actor's career. But, I've never looked at the craving of acceptance in Bollywood."

For the unversed, Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with Shiva, and did films like Khuda Gawah, Drohi, Criminal, Zakhm, etc,.

While the superstar was not keen on making a comeback in Bollywood, he never had any qualms about his past projects in Bollywood. Speaking about his Bollywood journey, he said, "I've done some good films with good directors, and have fantastic experience doing whatever Bollywood films I've have done since the beginning".

Coming back to Brahmastra, it would be quite interesting to see Nagarjuna share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The film is expected to hit the theatres next year i.e., 2022.

