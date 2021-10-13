Akshay-Deepika's Chandni Chowk To China: Director Nikkhil Advani Reveals Why The Film Flopped At Box Office

Nikkhil Advani's 2009 film Chandni Chowk To China featuring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone was a major disaster at the box office. The director in his latest interaction with an entertainment portal, has spoken at length about this movie's failure.

Speaking about what went wrong with this Akshay-Deepika starrer, Advani admitted that he made a creative compromise in his career with this film.

"There were too many captains. Akshay and I were pulling the film in one direction, Ramesh Sippy in another, Rohan Sippy and Sridhar Raghavan in another. I just gave up after a point because I realized I'm on the back foot. I had just made Saalam E Ishq. I was just grateful to have work and I thought my voice doesn't matter," the Kal Ho Naa director told Film Companion.

He said that while he thought the first half of the film was great, things didn't work because of the climax wherein the hero failed to rise.

Nikkhil told the portal, "Yes, it has to be the second half of Chandni Chowk to China. I thought the first half was great. So Mr Prayag Raj, who has written all the great Manmohan Desai films, and was 70 plus at the time, saw the film and called. He said the first half is so good and the interval scene was so brilliantly dramatic - Hojo has cut off Mithun Chakraborty's head and has urinated on the hero. It felt like the hero is now going to rise, but the hero never rises."

He further added, "If the bad guy has urinated on the hero, the hero has to urinate on the villain. He said Jeevan spits on his shoe and he makes Pran clean it in Amar Akbar Anthony, and then Pran makes him do the same thing. That payback must happen."

Upon its release in 2009, Chandni Chowk to China was criticized both by the audience and the critics. The action comedy revolved around a simple cook from Chandni Chowk who is mistaken for the reincarnation of an ancient peasant warrior Liu Shengh by residents of an oppressed Chinese village. The movie also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.