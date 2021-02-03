Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Others Promote 'India Together' After Rihanna's Tweet On Farmers' Protests

Hours after international pop star Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg called for support towards the ongoing farmers' protests against the Centre's new farm laws, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted sharply and said that it is "unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them."

Soon, many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and joined the Centre's call to stand united against 'propaganda' against the country's policies.

Akshay Kumar retweeted MEA's statement and wrote, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences."

Ajay Devgn posted on his Twitter page, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼."

"We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone-our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," read Karan Johar's tweet.

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33."

Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether."

Earlier, actress Kangana Ranaut has attacked Rihanna in a series of tweets for supporting the ongoing farmers' protests.

