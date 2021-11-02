Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Boast About Bear Grylls

Britain based world renowned survivalist Bear Grylls amazes all his fans and friends each time as he embarks on a new expedition with an acclaimed personality on discovery+'s 'Into the Wild'.

Inspired by iconic superstar Ajay Devgn, Bear realised that one could never lose if they never give up.

Motivated by which, Bear attempted at speaking Hindi in his unique style, leaving everyone astonished. He said, "Himmat mat haaro doston". Watching Bear trying his shot at speaking Hindi, various 'Into the Wild' personalities displayed their appreciation in different ways.

Akshay Kumar reposted Bear's video on his Instagram story with a caption, "Your this never give up spirit is what makes you so unique mate. It was an absolute pleasure to go on a wild adventure with you".

Ajay Devgn commented on the video saying, "Good one @beargrylls, just like your survival skills, your hindi here is also on point".