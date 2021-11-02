Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Boast About Bear Grylls

Britain
based
world
renowned
survivalist
Bear
Grylls
amazes
all
his
fans
and
friends
each
time
as
he
embarks
on
a
new
expedition
with
an
acclaimed
personality
on
discovery+'s
'Into
the
Wild'.
Inspired
by
iconic
superstar
Ajay
Devgn,
Bear
realised
that
one
could
never
lose
if
they
never
give
up.
Motivated
by
which,
Bear
attempted
at
speaking
Hindi
in
his
unique
style,
leaving
everyone
astonished.
He
said,
"Himmat
mat
haaro
doston".
Watching
Bear
trying
his
shot
at
speaking
Hindi,
various
'Into
the
Wild'
personalities
displayed
their
appreciation
in
different
ways.
Akshay
Kumar
reposted
Bear's
video
on
his
Instagram
story
with
a
caption,
"Your
this
never
give
up
spirit
is
what
makes
you
so
unique
mate.
It
was
an
absolute
pleasure
to
go
on
a
wild
adventure
with
you".
Ajay
Devgn
commented
on
the
video
saying,
"Good
one
@beargrylls,
just
like
your
survival
skills,
your
hindi
here
is
also
on
point".