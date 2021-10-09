Akshay Kumar And Rakul Preet Singh Are All Smiles As They Wrap Up Production 41 Tentatively Titled Cinderella

After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar and director Ranjit M Tewari are reuniting once again for an engaging film which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Akshay and Rakul who had been shooting for this film in the UK since the last few months, recently finished filming for the same.

Akshay took to his social media handle to announce a wrap on this film. He also shared a picture in which he and Rakul are seen posing with the cast and crew of this yet-to-be-titled project. The Khiladi Kumar captioned his picture as, "Can't believe it's a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!." Producer Jaccky Bhagnani, actress Sargun Mehta and director Ranjit M Tewari also seen in the frame.

One hears that this project known as 'Production 41' has been tentatively titled Cinderella. In the picture shared by Akshay, the superstar is seen holding a doll. If one goes by the buzz in the tinsel town, this Akshay-Rakul starrer is a remake of Vishnu Vishal's Tamil hit Ratsasan in which a doll was an integral part of the narrative.

The psychological thriller revolves around an aspiring film director who becomes a cop and sets out in pursuit of a psychopath who targets school girls and murders. However the makers of Akshay's film have kept the plot under wraps thus keeping the guessing game on.

Besides this movie, Akshay has some interesting films in the pipeline which includes Sooryavanshi, Prithiviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence alongside Emraan Hashmi. Rakul Preet on the other hand, has Attack, Mayday, Thank God and Doctor G in her kitty.